WATCH: With motus.cars buying a new vehicle is only a click away

SA’s leading automotive retail group, Motus Holdings, has unveiled its online brand, motus.cars. Motus is the first auto retail group to launch a true online brand in the form of a URL, boasting an online “warehouse”. Consumers can shop for any of the 25 most recognisable new car brands and over 10,000 dealer-certified used and demo cars. motus.cars offer a safe and trusted place to shop for your next car, with all used cars being 100% Motus-owned, consumers can have peace of mind with a guarantee that the car is not stolen or rebuilt. motus.cars also holds the stock of 246 Motus dealerships and all cars are sold by franchise dealers with approved workshops. You can also trade-in your old car through this network of reputable dealers. While motus.cars offers a new progression to the car shopping journey, “all things car” is certainly not new to the brand. The Motus story dates back to 1948 with a service station opened in Joburg, which grew into the successful business which became Imperial Holdings. In 2018, the automotive related entities of Imperial Holdings became Motus Holdings. The trusted name of Imperial has been changing over to Motus during the past two years and the launch of motus.cars is the culmination of the Motus brand change. Watch the video below to find out more about us:

The motus.cars website offers a platform to shop for all new and used cars, bikes and trucks from the Motus dealers. The offerings on the site cover every car-related requirement SA car shoppers and car enthusiasts may have. Being an aggregator of an automotive retail group, motus.cars offers several tools and functionalities on the site which differentiate it from other car aggregator sites, making it the one-stop shop for “everything cars”. All you need to do is “click”. Features include:

A user-friendly online car shopping experience

25 of the most recognisable new car brands available for car buyers to choose from on one portal

A selection of over 10,000 demo and used cars, all guaranteed not stolen or rebuilt

Access to monthly promotions across different brands

Capability to browse through all priced-to-go vehicles from 246 dealerships

Capability to compare cars across all available brands

Conveniently, the website also offers the ability to compare cars across new, used and demo categories

The ability to apply for finance online, with a helpful vehicle finance calculator

A cost of vehicle ownership calculator

Comprehensive first-time buyer assistance, tips, and tools

Ability to refine searches with 13 different search filters by e.g. province, colour, transmission, fuel type, down to specific vehicle features

The ability to add cars to your favourites, making browsing easier

Four different contact methods allowing shoppers to enquire via an enquiry form, a phone call, WhatsApp chat or a please-call-me request

Assistance from a real live chat agent

Booking a service online at any Motus franchised dealers nationwide

Automotive news, new car reviews, used car road tests, motorist tips and hacks, from independent experts

The use of website features and elements that consumers have become accustomed to in their daily online activities, e.g. a static mobi quick-link navigation bar at the bottom of the screen

motus.cars is going to market with a three-week road trip, during November, hosted by popular comedian Nic Goliath. Nic and his team began their “Motus Show on the Road” at the Motus Toyota Cape Gate dealership in Brackenfell, Western Cape and will end at Motus Ford Germiston in Gauteng. The team will visit nine Motus dealerships – test driving various vehicles along their way during their trip from Cape Town, through Bloemfontein and onto Gauteng.

Nic is a local guy with whom every-day South Africans can identify, which makes him the perfect choice to introduce motus.cars to South Africans. His youthful personality, energy and openness is well-fitted to motus.cars. With his light-hearted personality Nic is certainly going to make the motus.cars road trip a journey not to be missed.

South African car shoppers and comedy fans can follow his progress on Metro FM, weekdays @15h00-18h00 with DJ Naves & Sphectacula checking in on him with live crossings, as well as Facebook, Twitter and YouTube updates.