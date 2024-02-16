Take a ride with this Durban hot mom in a bulletproof Porsche Macan

I took a ride on a bulletproof Porsche Macan on Friday morning, cruising in the streets of Durban, feeling confident like a hot mom. And while I wasn’t dodging bullets, it was interesting to see if the sports utility vehicle fitted with a B4 premium discreet armour felt any different on the road.

In my head, I’d pictured myself being driven around by a stern driver, while I sat in the back seat. But in reality I was just a soccer mom in a bulletproof SUV going on a school run. And then it hit me, the luxury and safety provided by armoured vehicles is now readily available, for those who can afford to spend the big bucks.

As a journalist, I am aware of the high number of shootings in the country, particularly in KZN. But what does it cost? To armour the car costs around R800,000, with the additional 140 kg from the discreet armour fitted on the framework, the Porsche Macan did not disappoint and glided perfectly along the road. Apart from being able to protect occupants of the car if they come under fire from hand-held guns, it also protects against rock-throwing and infamous smash-and grab incidents, that are sadly on the rise.

Jumping into the SUV, nothing suggests that the car is fully armoured, as the finishes are discreet. Explaining the details of the car, Yusuf Moolla, marketing manager of Armoured Mobility, said this particular 2019 Porsche Macan was on the market for about R1.6 million. In addition to the entire car being armoured, the tyres had run-flat steel band tyres.

The B4 armour, according to Moolla, was for those who were concerned for their safety in general. The B6 armour is bulletproof against high calibre rifles like AK47 and R5 rifles. Moolla said more and more people were opting to armour their vehicles.