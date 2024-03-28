This is how much more you will pay for petrol from next month

Expect to pay more for petrol from April 3. Earlier on Thursday, the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) announced upcoming price adjustments set take effect next month.

However, good news for diesel users as they will have slight reprieve. DMRE Minister Gwede Mantashe said the increases and decreases are based on current and local international factors. Mantashe explained that the fuel price adjustments are primarily influenced by crude oil prices, international petroleum product prices, the Rand/US Dollar exchange rate, Fuel Levy, Road Accident Fund (RAF), Carbon Fuel Levy, revised road and pipeline transport tariffs, octane differentials between 95 and 93 petrol grades, and the implementation of the Slate Levy.

Earlier on Thursday, the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy announced the price adjustments set to come into effect from next month. Picture: Se-Anne Rall/IOL “South Africa’s fuel prices are adjusted monthly, informed by international and local factors. International factors include the fact that South Africa imports both crude oil and finished products at a price set at the international level, including importation costs,” Mantashe said.

Six ways to get more fuel for your rand Here are tips to save fuel from Super Tyres Managing Director, Dean Horn. Keep tabs on tyre pressure

Make sure your tyres are inflated to the correct pressure as under-inflated and/or overinflated tyres adversely affect fuel economy. Approximately 20% of fuel goes towards overcoming friction between the tyres and the road, therefore ensure you have your tyres checked to help prevent unnecessary spending at the pumps. Maintain your vehicle

A car can burn up to 30% more fuel if regular maintenance is not performed. Things like worn spark plugs, worn rings, faulty injectors, sticky brakes, dirty oil and dirty filters all add up to engine inefficiency which leads to increased fuel consumption. Be wheel wise Check your car’s wheel alignment. Bad wheel alignment causes more friction which takes more power to overcome and results in higher fuel consumption. It is also important to rotate your tyres regularly to help extend the life of your tyres and improve performance. It is advisable to rotate and balance your tyres, and have wheel alignment done every 10,000 Km.

Gentle right foot Excessive speed is the biggest fuel-consuming factor so having a light right foot and ensuring all acceleration is gentle is important to fuel-efficient driving. The best advice is to drive at the lowest speed in the highest gear that the road and traffic conditions allow without labouring the engine. Don’t get dragged down

Don’t leave your roof bars and roof box on unnecessarily because they create wind resistance and cause your car to use more fuel through the ‘drag’ effect. This is increased the faster you drive. An empty roof rack adds approximately 15% drag when driving 120kmh. At the same speed, a roof box adds 39% drag, making your vehicle much less fuel efficient. Driving with an open window also has a similar effect. Combine journeys Plan ahead and make one round trip rather than several short trips. Once the engine is warm it will operate at its most efficient, whereas several cold starts will increase fuel consumption even though the total mileage could be the same.

Horn said saving on fuel by keeping your vehicle maintained and adjusting the way you drive may seem like a bit of a hassle, but if you increase your fuel economy by between 20% and 40%, a tank that normally gets you 700km could get you close to 1 000 km.