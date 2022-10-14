Daimler Truck reveals 60 FUSO Canter FE7-136 limited edition models for the local market

Pretoria - 2022 has been a monumental year for the Daimler Truck Southern Africa (DTSA) assembly plant in East London as it celebrates 60 years of manufacturing excellence. In its continuance to mark the occasion the company on Thursday unveiled the new 60 FUSO Canter FE7-136 special edition models for the local market.

Story continues below Advertisement

Commenting on the diamond anniversary year Michael Dietz, President & CEO Daimler Truck Southern Africa said: “I am proud to say that this year has been nothing short of amazing for us as DTSA. We kick-started our diamond anniversary celebrations on a high note and, now what better way to culminate it than to introduce the FUSO Canter FE7-136 60th edition range, a product we proudly deem kingpin within our FUSO brand. “As we cast our eyes into 60 more years of revolutionary production in South Africa. The future of our acclaimed plant lies in our continuous endeavour to produce ground-breaking trucks and buses, our highly skilled people, and motivated by one single vision – to fulfil the evolving business needs of our customers”. Michael Dietz, President and CEO of Daimler Truck Southern Africa. The FUSO Canter FE7-136 is one of the most popular and top performers in the FUSO stable, and it is for this reason that it is the first-line flagship model to celebrate the milestone. The 60th edition range has been adorned with eye-catching accessories that are reminiscent of the style and essence that is “Simply Better Trucks”.

On the exterior, the new exclusive trucks proudly feature sporty red stripes that represent the FUSO brand’s striking colours, which further reinforces the dominance and strength that the product stands for. Furthermore, the spacious and functional interior has also been kitted up; the seatbelt pads are branded with a red FUSO logo, giving them a clean and sleek finish. In addition to this, the open plan floor for easy cabin movement has also been enhanced with floor-branded mats on both ends. Affectionately known as a “light gallop” a term that associates the vehicle's character with the agility and endurance of a horse, the Canter has a long and illustrious history worldwide.

Story continues below Advertisement

It made its first market entrance in 1963 under Mitsubishi Nippon Heavy Industries Ltd as a compact front-wheel-drive two-tonner in a variety of body styles, with both 90 hp petrol and 68 hp diesel engine. Since then, it has deservingly earned its respect as a reliable workhorse in the light-duty distribution segment and carved itself an important place in the FUSO brand as it continues to enjoy its growing popularity worldwide. This highly regarded light truck comes with a bumper-to-bumper 4 years/240 000 km warranty and can be configured for almost any light-duty application. It was designed to maximize efficiency and protect the bottom line by allowing you to focus on the most important task at hand - running your business. Re-engineered from the wheels up

Story continues below Advertisement

It is arguably the most forward-thinking light-duty commercial truck ever, with each vehicle specifically designed for the small-to-medium business and for those whose livelihood depends on a vehicle being dependable, rugged, and reliable. The chassis cab design allows flexibility for the fitment of different load body types to suit all applications. Powertrain With a capacity of 3908cc and a power output of 100kW/370Nm, this engine offers excellent low-speed flexibility, quick acceleration, and exceptional fuel efficiency. This engine is both economical and dependable. Engine access for service requirements is quick and easy with a forward-tilting cab on all models.

Cab and Interior Interior enhancements include a fully adjustable driver’s seat and a front passenger bench seat with integral headrests and a redesigned easy-clean dashboard. In addition, there is a fully rake and reach adjustable steering column. The in-dash gearshift lever falls easily to hand and has been ergonomically designed for maximum comfort, featuring a short throw shift mechanism and precise selector gate, this makes working life more productive. Safety