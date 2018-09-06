Stuttgart - Mercedes-Benz has revealed a new generation of its flagship truck, the Actros, which not only promises greater efficiency, but some cutting edge technologies too - it even replaces the traditional mirrors with cameras and screens. To that end, the Actros will be the first series production truck to offer MirrorCam technology, which features as standard.

The system replaces the main and wide-angle mirrors with two exterior-mounted cameras and is said to provide a significantly improved all-round view via two 15-inch screen displays on the A-pillars inside the cab.

The new Actros also takes a decisive step towards automation with the new semi-autonomous Active Drive Assist system that can brake, accelerate and steer at all speeds.

Furthermore, Active Brake Assist 5 supports the driver in case of a potential rear-end collision or a collision with a person who is crossing in front of the vehicle, coming towards it or staying in the same lane. If needed, this radar and camera based system can even initiate emergency braking to bring the truck to a standstill automatically.

The command centre consists of two interactive screens, which are standard, and which offer modern connectivity with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility as well as various apps that help drivers with their transportation tasks.

The Truck Data Centre, for instance, connects the truck permanently to the cloud and forms the basis of all connectivity solutions. The truck can also be monitored by fleet managers in ral time via Fleetboard and Uptime.

Various new technologies, including the aerodynamic benefits brought by that aforementioned digital mirror system, have improved fuel economy by up to five percent, according to Mercedes-Benz.

Also key here is the Predictive Powertrain Control intelligent cruise control system that uses data about topography, bends, the geometric properties of junctions and roundabouts, as well as traffic signs to optimise the driving style.

IOL Motoring



