Johannesburg - Isuzu Motors South Africa holds the position of South Africa’s best-selling truck brand in the Medium Commercial and Heavy Commercial Vehicle segment for the past six years. To ensure the brand stays on top, it has launched a refined range of new trucks to cater to distribution and regional logistics businesses.

N SERIES BOOST

The N Series line-up now offers a comprehensive medium truck range of 28 models, from 4 200kg all the way up to 8 500kg GVM. This in turn equates to payloads from around 1,5 ton up to around 4,5-ton dependent on cargo body mass.

F SERIES BOOST

The F Series expands on a GVM range for the heavy and extra-heavy vehicle market (8,5 to 16,5-ton GVM plus the over 16,5-ton GVM segments). There is a very comprehensive range of 36 Isuzu F Series models to choose from now.

FIT FOR PURPOSE

Because trucks are (or at least they should be) selected for transport tasks according to a matching gross vehicle mass (GVM); ‘one size’ does not fit all.

The latest Isuzu N and F Series cab design has been improved even further, in line with the Japanese philosophy of Kaizen - continuous entrenched improvement.

The driver’s seat takes a severe beating in distribution operations - this is especially for Isuzu N Series models such as bakery van fleets with multitudes of stops-and-drops. The N Series range now comes fitted with a standard heavy-duty driver seat.

The entire N and F Series range is now also equipped with a key-operated central-locking system. This in turn gives the driver enhanced control over security and passenger safety, including a reduction in the threat of easy access leading to hijacking. Along with central locking, every Isuzu N and F Series model is also equipped with power windows.

SELF-SHIFTERS

Top of the range N and F Series models are equipped with Automated Manual Transmissions (AMT) and are also fitted with a 24V radio and speaker system, including a CD player, Bluetooth connectivity and USB port.

Isuzu AMT has become, arguably, the industry benchmark for automatic transmissions and as at end of 2018, 14 160 Isuzu AMT models have been sold in SA, split into 9624 N Series units and 4536 F-Series units.

Isuzu N Series were the first trucks on the South African market to introduce an Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) in 2008. The AMT was designated as ‘Smoother AMT’ at launch into the medium and heavy truck market. Isuzu F Series was launched with AMT in April 2010.

SAFETY FOCUS

Isuzu N and F Series trucks are equipped with independently operated dual-circuit braking systems - should one circuit fail the other still operates to stop the vehicle. Trucks also come with a standard exhaust brake across the range.

Anti-lock braking systems prevent wheel lock-up under emergency braking conditions, and it is now standard across all N and F Series 4X4 models.

4X4 SPECIALISTS

Isuzu’s N and F Series’ success in the 4X4 segment is reflected in the cumulative total sales since introduction of 1133 all-wheel-drive units, split into 778 N Series trucks and 355 F Series trucks respectively.

EXTRA-HEAVY F SERIES

Focus on the specialised needs of waste collection and refuse management has resulted in 26 000kg GVM refuse compactors for the F Series, with both manual and automatic transmissions.

An Allison automatic gearbox model is ideal for difficult stop-start operations while a lockable third differential on both models provides extra traction in severe underfoot conditions at waste sites.

The entire N and F Series range is equipped with common rail, turbocharged and intercooled, in-line diesel engines that are compliant with SA’s current Euro 2 exhaust emission regulations.

COMPREHENSIVE BACK-UP

All Isuzu Trucks comes standard with a two-year/unlimited km warranty and many N and F Series models cover as much as 200 000km in the warranty period with only 10 service days off the road.

N Series prices start at R376 912 including VAT, while the F Series starts at R700 867 including VAT.