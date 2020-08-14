Women helping steer trucking business through hard times

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

JOHANNESBURG - Women’s Month draws attention to the fact that diversity and inclusion in the workforce is a strategic necessity for many businesses to succeed in South Africa. Scania SA, in line with global diversity objectives, is focused on the implementation of a gender-diverse workforce which will offer equal career opportunities and progression for both male and female employees. “The ongoing career and skills development of our female employees and apprentices is a fundamental focus area,” says Nomonde Kweyi, the general manager of marketing and communications at Scania Southern Africa. By having employees with the broadest possible range of skills, knowledge, background and experiences, companies can benefit from different perspectives and ideas to drive the business. “Scania South Africa is committed to developing a diverse workforce. An unbeatable brand needs an unbeatable team, and an unbeatable team is diverse," says Fabio Souza, the managing director of Scania Southern Africa.

This Women’s Month is different to last year’s, as South Africa struggles with the economic fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic. It has created a challenging business environment for many companies in the transport industry.

“The challenges presented by the Covid-19 restrictions have required agility and an openness to change,” says Catherine Andreka, the Sourcing Solutions South Africa business owner and Scania customer. “As we service a large portion of the restaurant industry, these have been trying times, but we’ve also found opportunities within our business and supply chain.”

Against this backdrop, Women’s Month presents an opportunity to recognise and applaud the courageous efforts of women in the industry who are helping to keep the wheels of the logistics industry turning.

Regional Product Center

“Our female employees work across many different departments. They are in the front lines working in our workshops. Their technical skills play an enormous role in keeping the trucks and buses that connect various segments of our economy, up and running. They also work in sales, operations, admin positions and back-office roles, actively working to ensure that we provide our customers with the most comprehensive transport solutions and service offerings,” says Kweyi.

“Our women have shown tremendous resilience and courage in the face of a fast-changing work environment. They have stood shoulder to shoulder with their male counterparts as Scania adjusts to the new challenges the Covid-19 pandemic has presented.”

Scania recognises the efforts under the banner of an "Unbeatable Spirit", the theme for their Women’s Month celebrations.

“The Women of Scania are valued as contributors to a vital value chain. The logistics, construction and urban transport industries benefit hugely from their efforts, and we applaud their unbeatable spirits, in these challenging times,” Kweyi says.

This unbeatable spirit is shared by many of Scania’s female customers.

“We are fortunate to be supported by so many formidable women,” says Kweyi. “Some own their businesses and are forging new paths for women-led business in a male-dominated industry. Many are leading companies, developing innovations and driving trucks.”

Scania South Africa hopes to encourage the unbeatable spirit in the hope of seeing more women joining the transport industry.

Drive360