WATCH: Fast & Furious 9 trailer shows action and destruction aplenty

LOS ANGELES - After being delayed by more than a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the ninth chapter in the Fast & Furious saga, which will now simply be called F9, is set to be released in US cinemas at the end of May.

The latest trailer, released on Monday, shows that Vin Diesel and his crew are up to their usual automotive shenanigans of speed, powerslides and spectacular collisions.

The film stars returning cast members such as Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Jordana Brewster and South Africa’s Charlize Theron.

According to the producers, F9 starts off with Vin Diesel’s character Dom Toretto leading a seemingly quiet life off the grid with Letty and his son. But the family knows that danger is always lurking over their peaceful horizon and on this occasion, that threat will force Dom to confront the sins of his past in order to save those he loves most.

His crew joins together to stop a “world-shattering plot” led by the most skilled assassin and high-performance driver they’ve ever encountered: a man who also happens to be Dom’s forsaken brother, Jakob.