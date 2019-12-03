PODCAST: ‘Final Boarding Call’ ep. 6: The hottest destinations for South Africans in 2020









The Maldives is among the hottest destinations for 2020. Picture: Pexels. Natasha Joseph, the manager of Flight Centre Travel Group’s Musgrave branch in Durban, is no stranger to travel. Having been in the travel industry for 6 years and dealing with a range of clients over the years has equipped Joseph to share insights on the travel trends for 2020. The bubbly mother arrives promptly to our Durban office, eager to spill the beans on the destinations South Africans want to explore in the upcoming year. Joseph has been to 17 destinations and regularly travels with her mother. Joseph says that most South Africans book visa-free destinations and all-inclusive packages. Favourite island destinations like Maldives, Seychelles and Bali were among the popular bucket list destinations for locals next year.

She also shares insight into Mauritius and debunks claims that the East African country is losing its appeal.

Joseph believes the Fly and Cruise packages were becoming a trend for local travellers.

Cruises have gained traction among South Africans within the last few years.

Cruise companies like MSC have incorporated destinations like Mozambique and Namibia on SA cruise itineraries.

“Final Boarding Call” is an Independent Media travel podcast hosted by Clinton Moodley.

The podcast highlights everything from the hottest destinations, travel hacks and travel news in South Africa and abroad.

Listeners will be taken on a journey on what’s happening on the travel scene, and it’s one “flight” you do not want to miss.

“Final Boarding Call” is a must-listen for travellers or those who are craving a holiday. A new episode is uploaded every fortnight. The podcast was produced and edited by Londiwe Gumede.

LISTEN:



