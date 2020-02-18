EFF leader Julius Malema speaking at the Press Club South Africa gathering in Cape Town. Picture: Ian Landsberg/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - Following Thursday's eventful State of the Nation Address (SONA) by President Cyril Ramaphosa in which the Economic Freedom Fighters demanded the removal of FW de Klerk from the House whilst also calling for the axing of Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan, party leader Julius Malema took time to explain their stance. We look at some of the key answers that he gave to questions posed by Sifiso Mahlangu, Independent Media Group Head of Politics, on Friday at the Press Club of South Africa.

Malema defended the EFF's calls for former president FW de Klerk not to be at Parliament saying he had showed South Africans the middle finger and showed no regrets for apartheid.

“Our actions yesterday (Thursday) were provoked by him saying apartheid was not a crime against humanity. To us he does not have regrets. Now he has got his ice boy as a president and thinks he can undermine us because he controls Cyril,” he said.

Malema also said there was nothing new in Ramaphosa’s SONA. “We continued to hear his dreams of building a new city, even though today he is the same man selling our independence and our state-entities, surrendering all capacity to capital.”