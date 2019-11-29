Durban - Wider attention must be drawn to a new HIV prevention approach of “a pill a day”, referred to as pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), Professor Salim S. Abdool Karim believes .
Karim, the director of the Centre for the AIDS Program of Research in South Africa (CAPRISA) based in Durban and CAPRISA Professor of Global Health at the Mailman School of Public Health at Columbia University in the US, spoke to Kuben Chetty about SA's successes, failures and challenges as we mark World Aids Day on December 1.
Karim is also chairperson of the UNAIDS Scientific Expert Panel and chairperson of the WHO Strategic and Technical Advisory Committee for HIV