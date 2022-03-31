10-year-old discovers body of his grandma who had been raped and murdered

Pretoria – Police in Maake, outside Tzaneen have launched a manhunt for unknown suspect(s) who raped and killed a 68-year-old woman at her home in the Ga-Sekororo village. Limpopo police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said the woman, who was in the company of her 10-year-old grandchild, was strangled and raped on Sunday.

“The deceased, whose identity cannot be revealed to protect the child, was reportedly discovered by her 10-year-old grandson in front of their house at about 10.00 in the morning. The terrified child then called for help from the community who then alerted the police,” Mojapelo said. “Upon arrival at the scene, they started with initial investigations and at that stage no foul play was suspected as there were no visible injuries. An inquest docket was then opened.” Mojapelo said intensive investigations by the police, which included medical examination, later revealed that the deceased woman had been strangled and raped.

“The inquest docket was then changed to murder,” said Mojapelo. Meanwhile, acting provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Major General Jan Scheepers has called upon community members to work together to ensure safety of senior citizens. “We are also making an appeal to anyone with relevant information to come forward and assist the police in the investigations,” Scheepers said.

“Anyone with information that can lead to the apprehension of the suspect(s) may call the detective commander of Maake, Lieutenant Colonel Theo Mans on 079 875 7951 or the Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or the nearest police station.” Police investigations into the incident are still continuing. In February, a 34-year-old Limpopo man was sentenced to life imprisonment for rape and murder of a 14-year-old girl, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said at the time.

NPA spokesperson in Limpopo, Mashudu Malabi Dzhangi said Tshepo Boshielo was sentenced in the Limpopo High Court in Polokwane. “Police reports reveal that on 25 December 2015, the victim was walking alone in the street when Boshielo raped and murdered her. Her lifeless body was discovered by a passer-by in someone’s yard next to her homestead. “The accused committed these offences in 2015 and was only arrested in 2019. He was linked by DNA to another two rape cases,” Malabi Dzhangi said.

