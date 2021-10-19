10-year-old Gauteng girl drowns while on holiday in Umhlanga

Durban: Police are investigating the circumstances that led to the drowning of a 10-year-old girl from Gauteng on holiday in Umhlanga, on Friday evening. Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala, said that it is alleged that the girl drowned in a swimming pool in Umhlanga on Friday night at around 7.30 PM.

“She was certified dead at the scene. The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated.” According to Shawn Herbst from Netcare 91, paramedics responded to a drowning at a complex in the Umhlanga business district. “Reports from the scene indicate that a 10-year-old female was found unresponsive in the complex swimming pool.

“When medics arrived on scene, the child had already been pulled out the pool. “The patient was assessed by an Netcare 911 emergency care practitioner, however showed no signs of life and was sadly declared deceased on the scene.Circumstances leading up to the incident are not clear.” Herbst said the victim who is from Gauteng had been on holiday.