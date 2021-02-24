110 more people succumb to Covid-19, pushing SA’s death toll to 49 523
Durban - 110 more people succumbed to the Covid-19 virus in the past 24 hours, the Department of Health said on Wednesday.
This takes the country’s total deaths since the virus was first detected last March to 49 523 deaths.
The department said the cumulative total of tests conducted to date was 8 967 460 with 34 510 new tests recorded since the last report.
A total of 1 422 622 have been able to beat the virus which represents an impressive recovery rate of 94%.
Of the latest deaths, five were in the Eastern Cape, 61 in the Free State, 12 in Gauteng, seven KwaZulu-Natal, one in the Northern Cape and 17 in the Western Cape and seven in Mpumalanga.
The North-West and Limpopo recorded 0 deaths.
According to the Health Department, the number of health care workers vaccinated under the Sisonke Protocol was 41 809 as of 6pm on February 23.
On Wednesday Finance Minister, Tito Mboweni said that the government will budget more than R10 billion in spending towards the purchase and delivery of vaccines over the next two years.
SA received its first batch of J&J vaccines earlier this month and the second batch of 80 000 is expected to be delivered on Saturday.
Speaking during a debate on the government's roll-out plan, Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said SA had joined more than 87 countries in the fight against Covid-19.
IOL