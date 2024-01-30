118 arrested for drunk driving on Western Cape roads over the past week

The Western Cape Department of Mobility said 75% of arrests made by officers between January 22 and January 28 were drunk drivers. A total of 118 people were arrested.

The Western Cape MEC for Mobility has called on motorists to simply not drink and drive. “The message is simple: do not drink and drive. Even small amounts of alcohol can affect your judgement and lead to fatal consequences. If you have been drinking, please do not get behind the wheel,” Mackenzie said. He said 13 pedestrians were among the 21 people killed in 19 traffic crashes in the past week. Among the dead were four passengers, two drivers, a cyclist, and a motorcyclist.

“I was especially saddened this week by the death of a Grade 1 learner who was hit by a vehicle outside a school in Mitchells Plain. My heartfelt condolences go out to the parents, family, and school community who are dealing with this devastating and untimely loss. “My plea to all drivers is to watch out for child pedestrians, especially, and slow down when you see them. As children are shorter than grown-ups, they are more likely to be hit in the head and chest, causing serious or fatal injuries,” Mackenzie said. He said his department is tackling road safety on multiple fronts, including education and awareness interventions, traffic law enforcement, regulation of public transport, its integrated transport hub, freight transport management, and non-motorised transport, among others.

In the past week, provincial traffic officers also conducted 290 integrated roadblocks, vehicle check points, and speed control operations and stopped and checked 28,221 vehicles across the province. A total of 8,434 fines were issued for various traffic violations ranging from driver to vehicle fitness. Nineteen vehicles were impounded and 161 were discontinued for being unroadworthy. A total of 147 speeding offences were also recorded, of which one motorist was caught speeding at 160 km/h in a 120 km/h zone.