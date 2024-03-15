12-day Joburg Water struggle continues, City Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda says system is better than last week

The 12-day water struggle continues, as City of Johannesburg Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda updated that the water system was in a "better condition” than it was last week and that water supply was steadily recovering. Gwamanda said there was significant progress in recovering infrastructure affected by problems at the pump station.

He added that they were steadily restoring water supply in other areas. Although he did not say the exact number of suburbs that were still without water, he said some of them were still experiencing low water pressure due to high demand. Gwamanda, along with Johannesburg Water officials, addressed the media on Friday on the progress on the recovery of Johannesburg Water-impacted systems, as well as efforts to restore supply.

This is after the Joburg residents were without water for 12 days after City Power reported three power outages which caused the malfunction of the Eikenhof pump station. According to Gwamanda, it was projected that more areas will recover as reservoirs and towers build more capacity and stabilise on Friday and over the weekend. He mentioned that technical teams will continue to monitor the systems and further improvements will be communicated to the residents.