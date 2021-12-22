12.3 million people in the 18-34 age group remain unvaccinated in SA
THE 18-34 age group make up the largest part of the adult population in South Africa. However the rate of vaccination is slow.
According to statistics released by the National Department of Health, over 12.3 million in this age category have not received a dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.
The adult population of SA is 39 798 201.
The 18-34 age group population is 17 788 511.
Statistics reveal that just over 5.3 million have received a vaccine, with only 4.4 million fully vaccinated.
The country is experiencing its fourth wave with the Omicron variant responsible for rising infections.
In KwaZulu-Natal, over 4.8 million remain unvaccinated with the province having recorded the majority of infections this week.
A total of 35 people succumbed to Covid-19 related complications in the past 24 hours up until yesterday.
IOL