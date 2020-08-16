162 more Covid-19 deaths and 3 600 new infections for SA

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - South Africa’s confirmed Covid-19 cases now stand at 587 345, according to the department of health. The country saw a 3 692 increase in Covid infections over the past 24 hours. Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said that there were 162 more Covid-19 related deaths - 70 from Eastern Cape, 27 from Gauteng, 21 from KwaZulu-Natal, 6 from Free State, 18 from North West and 20 from Western Cape. This brings the total Covid-19 related cumulative deaths to 11 839. “We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased,” Mkhize said on Sunday. “The number of recoveries currently stands at 472 377 which translates to a recovery rate of 80%,” said Mkhize.

This means eight people out of every 10 who had Covid-19 since it first arrived in the country in March, have survived the virus.

South Africa has tested just over 3.4 million people since March and in the past 24 hours, just over 22 000 people were tested.

The spread of the virus in SA

Supplied

LEVEL 2 LOCKDOWN

Over the past three weeks the number of patients who have been hospitalised due to the disease has declined dramatically, according to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The president made the announcement during and address to the nation, on Saturday.

Ramaphosa said that South Africa will move to level 2 lockdown from Monday night, which will see restrictions on activities and movement eased further.

IOL NEWS