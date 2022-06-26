17 underage kids dead in Eastern Cape tavern tragedy - authorities confirm

Durban - The Department of Community Safety in the Eastern Cape have confirmed that the 17 people killed in a tavern were all underage. As the parents and family gathered outside the grisly scene at Enyobeni Tavern in Scenery Park this morning, to find out if their children were among the dead, it had emerged that the tavern was a popular hangout for under age patrons.

Unathi Binqose, spokesperson for the Department of Community Safety in the Eastern Cape said police had opened an inquest docket and was investigating. He could not say if the tavern owner would be charged in relation to the incident. He said that several mortuary vans were at the scene to collect the dead.

Speaking to Newzroom Afrika, Binqose said that there were several CCTV cameras were located around the property which would help them piece together what happened. The cause of the deaths were unknown early this morning but speculation was rife that the patrons were exposed to poison which resulted in a stampede. According to reports at the scene,bodies are lying strewn across tables, chairs and on the floor; with no obvious signs of injury.

Tensions outside the tavern was high this morning as angry and desperate loved ones gathered outside to find out if their children were inside. IOL