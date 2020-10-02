1749 new Covid-19 cases detected in SA

Durban - The National Health Ministry has confirmed that South Africa's cumulative Covid-19 count stands at 677 833 with 1749 new cases reported in the last 24 hours.

On Friday, Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize, announced that 1749 more deaths had been reported.

"Regrettably, we report 43 more Covid-19 related deaths: three from Eastern Cape, eight from KwaZulu-Natal, eight from Gauteng, eight from Western Cape, seven from the Northern Cape and nine from the Free State. This brings the total number of Covid-19 related deaths to 16 909," he said.

"Our recoveries now stand at 611 044 which translates to a recovery rate of 90% and the cumulative number of tests conducted to date is 4 229 709 with 20 660 new tests conducted since the last report," Mkhize added.

#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 02 October.



According to the Covid-19 weekly surveillance report, compiled by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases, these has been a decrease in private consultations