1Life donates R500 000 to Gift of the Givers to help fight Covid-19

Durban - Insurance group 1Life has donated R500 000 to the Gift of the Givers in a bid to show appreciation and to assist frontline medical workers in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

The insurance group said the money would be used to assist frontline medical workers.

In a statement its 1Life CEO Laurence Hillman said: “Medical workers are at the coalface of the pandemic. It’s because of them, their courage and dedication, that we’ll prevail.

"Our donation is a gesture of thanks and appreciation for all that they do to save, and change, the lives of South Africans during this time."

The Gift of the Givers fundraising campaign is being run through BackaBuddy and is supported by Vula Mobile, a network of over 11 000 health professionals in South Africa, who will help identify the areas in need of support, to ensure that funds are directed where they are most needed.