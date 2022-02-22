20 KZN learners stung by bees in second swarm attack in Kwadukuza

This incident happened almost an hour after one person, also in Kwadukuza, had to be airlifted to hospital, after being attacked by bees.

Durban: Emergency workers are currently on scene at a school in Kwadukuza where approximately 20 pupils were stung by a swarm of bees.

The person and four others had been cleaning a roof when they were attacked by the swarm. Another person was taken to hospital by ambulance, while three others sustained minor injuries.

According to IPSS Medical Rescue, three of the pupils from Stanger Manor Secondary had been attended to by advanced life support paramedics and taken to hospital.

Speaking about the incidents, Dylan Meyrick, the head of IPSS, said it was unclear exactly what was causing the bee attacks in Stanger.