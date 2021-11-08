2021 local government elections the most difficult for ANC, says Ramaphosa

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa says the party’s campaign for the 2021 local government elections has been the most difficult yet for the party. Ramaphosa was addressing supporters at the party’s “Thank You” rally on Monday afternoon, at the University of Johannesburg's Soweto campus.

Speaking inside the Imbizo Hall, where thousands were gathered, Ramaphosa said the lower voter turnout was of great concern for the party, which only clinched 46.04% of votes compared to the 50% it gained in the 2016 municipal elections. The ANC could only attain a majority in two metros, Buffalo City and Mangaung, as it lost its majority in eThekwini and it failed to gain a majority again in Nelson Mandela Bay, Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni and Tshwane. “It was a difficult campaign, that we must admit,” he said.

He said several service delivery qualms, that were raised during the ANC's door-to-door campaigns, included lack of water sanitation but, particularly, electricity. “Community members and supporters also raised the issue of disunity and factionalism within our own ranks. They said, in many ways, this is what is eating the ANC away and this is what afflicts us. We fight continuously, as if there is no tomorrow. We are not united at a leadership level and we fight to the death. This leads to people dying in branch meetings and conferences. This is what our people see,” he said. Ramaphosa further highlighted that the many supporters had voiced concerns over corruption in the ruling party.