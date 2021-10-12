25% of SA's adult population has been fully inoculated against Covid-19

DURBAN: Just over 25% of South African adults have been fully inoculated against Covid-19. The National Department of Health’s statistics showed that 10 059 118 individuals had been fully vaccinated by Monday.

The South African adult population is 39 708 201, and this means that just over 25% of the population were fully inoculated. The Western Cape is leading the country, with 30% of its adult population fully vaccinated. Gauteng, which is the most populated province, with more than 11 million individuals, had vaccinated just over 21% of its population. This is is the lowest percentage recorded across the country. Just over 2.45 million have opted to be vaccinated.

KwaZulu-Natal, the province that is recording the most number of active cases, has the second largest population – more than 7.2 million – and has vaccinated just over 1.6 million people. Of the 10 million individuals fully vaccinated, 50% are from the age group 60 years and over, and 42% from the age group 50 to 59. In the past 24 hours, 6 168 tests were conducted, with 201 new cases recorded.