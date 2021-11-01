31% of South African adult population inoculated against Covid-19

Durban: South African has reached another milestone – almost 31% of its adult population has been fully vaccinated against Covid-19. By Sunday afternoon, 12 317 409 individuals had received either both doses of the Pfizer or the single Johnson & Johson.

The Department of Health said that equated to 30.95% of the adult population. There are 39.8 million adults in South Africa, aged 18 years and over. Gauteng, which accounts for more than 11 million adults, has fully vaccinated only 3 028 010 people.

A total of 133 515 individuals in the age category 12 to 17 have received their vaccines since registration for that age group opened in early October. In the past 24 hours, 14 people died due to Covid-19, and 230 new infections were recorded. As South Africans head to the polls today, the Department of Health has urged people to use an alcohol-based hand sanitiser that contains at least 60% alcohol, especially after touching surfaces frequently touched by others.