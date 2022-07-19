50% of South Africans have been vaccinated against Covid-19, as country records no deaths

Durban: Over 20 million adult South Africans have received a Covid-19 vaccine. This means that more than 50 percent of the adult population has received at least one dose of the vaccine.

The country’s adult population is 39 798 201. According to statistics by the National Department of Health, over 46 percent are fully vaccinated against the virus. They have administered over 37 million vaccines - 28 million Pfizer and the balance Johnson & Johnson.

And despite restrictions being eased, over 13 651 people across the country received their Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours. Over 2,6 million teenagers have also been vaccinated. South Africa currently has 6 675 infections.

From the 171 new infections in the past 24 hours, Limpopo recorded one new infection while the North West and Northern Cape recorded two new infections. KwaZulu Natal, which has the second highest population with the lowest vaccination rate, recorded 27 new infections. Gauteng recorded the highest with 66 new infections.

