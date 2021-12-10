61-year-old man critical after being shot in Phoenix house robbery
Durban: A 61-year-old man who was shot in an alleged house robbery in Phoenix on Thursday evening was rushed to hospital in a critical condition.
According to Kyle van Reenen from emergency service Emer-G-Med, paramedics responded to reports of a shooting on Wheatbrook Avenue in the Brookdale area of Phoenix.
The incident took place at around 9:30pm.
“On arrival paramedics found a 61-year-old man in a critical condition, having sustained a gunshot wound to the abdomen,” Van Reenen said.
“Advanced life support intervention was needed to stabilize him before he was placed onto a mechanical ventilator to assist him with breathing, and transported rapidly to a nearby hospital for further medical care.”
Reports from the scene suggested that the man was confronted by armed suspects during a house robbery resulting in the shooting, van Reenen added
The South African Police Service has been approached for comment.
IOL