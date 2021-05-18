80 more people succumb to Covid-19 taking SA’s death to 55 340

Durban - Eighty more people died as a result of Covid-19 on Tuesday, the National Department of Health said, taking South Africa’s total deaths to 55 340.

The department said that over the last 24 hours 32 397 Covid-19 tests were conducted.

Of the 80 new deaths, the Eastern Cape reported 6, the Free State 22, Gauteng 32, KwaZulu Natal 5, Limpopo 6, Mpumalanga 0, North West 0, Northern Cape 0 and the Western Cape 9.

The department noted that the Free State and Gauteng Provinces have been back-capturing deaths over April and May as part of their auditing processes.

Health Minister, Zweli Mkhize said that the cumulative recoveries now stand at 1 527 968 representing a recovery rate of 94,4%..

The total vaccinated under the Sisonke Programme was 479 768.

“These vaccinations were with the one-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine and are therefore completed vaccinations,” he said.

Mkhize said the total vaccinated in Phase Two to date was 39 371.

These vaccinations were with the first dose of Pfizer vaccine.

The National Department of Health has set itself an ambitious target to vaccinate five million people over the age of 60 by the end of June.

In order to be vaccinated under phase two of the rollout, people need to register on the Electronic Vaccination Data System (EVDS).

Only 1.2 million seniors and 914 000 health-care workers have registered, which means only 40% of the targeted population are able to receive a vaccine.

IOL