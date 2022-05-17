90k reward to catch killers who gunned down man in front of his family on N4

Durban: A 90 000 reward is being offered for any information that can lead to the criminals who shot dead a man in the presence of his wife and one-year-old daughter on the N4. Juandré Kidson, 29, a businessman, his wife, Johanette, and their one-year-old daughter were travelling home from Rustenburg to Brits on May 7 when their car tyres were punctured by rocks placed on the road.

Kidson was forced to pull over to change the tyre. Speaking to IOL this week, Juandré brother, Marco, said their family was devastated. Marco said the community helped raise the money to find his brother’s killer.

Marco said Johanette, who had been shot in the shoulder, has been recovering. He said the three suspects had tried to take his niece away. Marco said that on May 12, a R50 000 reward was offered and it has since increased to R90 000.

He said his brother’s funeral would take place this week. Constable Lindiwe Mabasa, of Akasia police station, confirmed a case of murder had been opened. She said that when police arrived on the scene, they had found the driver of a green Audi dead. He had been shot multiple times.

