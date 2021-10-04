9.1m South Africans fully inoculated against Covid-19, majority are female

Durban: Of the 12.8 million South Africans that have been vaccinated against Covid-19, a total of 9.1 million were fully inoculated by Sunday afternoon, says the National Department of Health. With 39.7 million adults in the country, this means that 32.2% of the population has received a vaccine.

Majority are females - 57% – in comparison to 43% of males. The majority of these were in the age category of 60 years and over. The National Department of Health said a total of 17.8 million doses of the vaccines were given.

Of these, over 13 million were the double dose Pfizer vaccine, compared to the four million single doses Johnson & Johnson. A total number of 52 556 individuals were vaccinated in the past 24 hours. The majority of these – 15 546 – were from the Gauteng province.