9.1m South Africans fully inoculated against Covid-19, majority are female
Durban: Of the 12.8 million South Africans that have been vaccinated against Covid-19, a total of 9.1 million were fully inoculated by Sunday afternoon, says the National Department of Health.
With 39.7 million adults in the country, this means that 32.2% of the population has received a vaccine.
Majority are females - 57% – in comparison to 43% of males.
The majority of these were in the age category of 60 years and over.
The National Department of Health said a total of 17.8 million doses of the vaccines were given.
Of these, over 13 million were the double dose Pfizer vaccine, compared to the four million single doses Johnson & Johnson.
A total number of 52 556 individuals were vaccinated in the past 24 hours.
The majority of these – 15 546 – were from the Gauteng province.
In terms of percentage in terms of its population, the Western Cape is leading, with almost 41% of its population having received a vaccine.
With Gauteng having the highest population of over 11 million, the province is placed sixth in the country, with only having vaccinated 29.56% of its population.
IOL