A candlelight ceremony will take place in memory of bus crash victims, says Netball SA CEO

Durban: The CEO of Netball SA said a candlelight ceremony would take place in memory of the four people killed in a bus crash on their way to the National Championships in Cape Town. The accident took place in Aberdeen, a small town in the Sarah Baartman District Municipality of the Eastern Cape, at around 4am on Sunday.

Blanche de la Guerra said the Spar National Championship was one of its biggest flagships and all the players had been looking forward to the event. “This is where the districts come together and play against one another “So, the sad thing is that they arrange a trip from their homes to the venue, and when something like that happens and you pray there are no casualties but, unfortunately, we lost lives.”

De la Guerra said a few of them remained in critical condition.

“We can’t wait for the opening and the ceremony to pass, so that we, as Netball SA, can take care of the families needs and see what we can do to comfort them.” She said that the event had been dimmed by the incident. “On Sunday, everybody was sad. Netball players, we are all family, everyone knows one another because they play together in different competitions and they know the spirit of those players.