A guaranteed R60m PowerBall Jackpot is up for grabs this Friday

Charmaine Mabuza, CEO of Ithuba, encouraged users to make use of their online platforms to try for the guaranteed win.

She added that winners of R50 000 and more will receive extensive financial advice as well as trauma counselling from qualified psychologists, to help them deal with their new financial circumstances.

Last week social media was abuzz as a Pretoria father who bagged the R8million Powerball Plus jackpot in the August 10 draw planned to reunite with his wife.

The winner told Ithuba that his wife had left him at the beginning of the year because he “didn’t have enough money”.