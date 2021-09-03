A guaranteed R60m PowerBall Jackpot is up for grabs this Friday
A whopping R60 million is up for grabs in tonight’s Powerball jackpot draw.
Charmaine Mabuza, CEO of Ithuba, encouraged users to make use of their online platforms to try for the guaranteed win.
She added that winners of R50 000 and more will receive extensive financial advice as well as trauma counselling from qualified psychologists, to help them deal with their new financial circumstances.
Last week social media was abuzz as a Pretoria father who bagged the R8million Powerball Plus jackpot in the August 10 draw planned to reunite with his wife.
The winner told Ithuba that his wife had left him at the beginning of the year because he “didn’t have enough money”.
The biggest Powerball jackpot for 2021 of R158 million was bagged in July by a resident from North West.
The winner spent R15 on the ticket for the July 27 draw, using the manual selection method to select the winning numbers – 5, 12, 15, 28, 29, and PowerBall number 14.
Tonight’s broadcast will take place live on E-TV at 21:00.
IOL