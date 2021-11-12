A whopping R125m Powerball jackpots up for grabs this Friday

Durban – With the festive season less than three weeks away, National Lottery Ituba said they were offering a ’significant’ estimated jackpot prize of R125 million. The Powerball is estimated at R84 million and the Powerball Plus R41 million.

Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza said over 16 jackpot roll-overs have contributed to the significant build-up of the prize pool. “This Friday’s pool prize is yet another significant milestone that shows how we create millionaires,” said Mabuza, reminding players to write down full name, identity number and address on the back of their tickets soon after purchase. Ithuba said winners who receive winnings of R50 000 and above receive free trauma counselling and financial advice from professional psychologists and team of financial advisers.

The last winner of the Powerball jackpot was from the September 17 draw. The player walked away with R84 million. The winner used the Absa banking app, and spent R75 on a quick pick ticket. The winning numbers were 8, 10, 17, 26, 39, and PowerBall 14.