ActionSA welcomes arrests in Soweto Boys’ Murder

Johannesburg - ActionSA has welcomed the arrests of a woman and her partner in connection with the murders of two young Soweto boys, following their R50 000 reward for anyone who has information that can lead to an arrest. The bodies of Nqobizitha Zulu, 5, and Tshiamo Rabanye, 6, were found mutilated last Thursday morning in separate locations, Rockville and White City, by community members who were searching for them.

On Wednesday morning, the police said the crack on the case comes after a forensic investigation at the boys’ homes on Tuesday. Following the investigation, Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo said the two suspects were brought in for questioning and subsequently charged with murder. Masondo said the pair will appear before the Protea Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

The party reached out to the Gauteng Police Commissioner Elias Mawela on Tuesday with a R50 000 reward, appreciating that it would contribute toward the speedy apprehension of the suspects. ActionSA applauded the SAPS’ speedy progress and said the arrest of the possible murderers behind the killings will help bring closure and justice for the Zulu and Rabanye families. "The boys’ adduction while playing and their subsequent brutal murders put into even sharper focus the degree to which our communities are left defenceless against rising crime," it said.

ActionSA said it will not rest until children can play safely in the streets of their communities without fear for their safety, and that order is restored in society. The memorial service of the two boys is under way at Isiseko Primary School in Soweto. The Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane is expected to attend. [email protected]