A health worker is sprayed with chlorine after visiting the isolation ward at Bikoro hospital, which received a new suspected Ebola case, in Bikoro, Democratic Republic of Congo.

Geneva - The Democratic Republic of Congo reported 39 suspected, probable or confirmed cases of Ebola between April 4 and May 13, including 19 deaths, the World Health Organization said on Monday.

It said 393 people who identified as contacts of Ebola patients were being followed up. Information about the outbreak in Bikoro, Iboko and Wangata health zones in Equateur province was still limited, the WHO said in a statement.

A cordon ribbon is seen around the isolation ward at Bikoro hospital in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Picture: Jean Robert N'Kengo/Reuters

A health worker takes off protective clothing after visiting the isolation ward at Bikoro hospital. Picture: Jean Robert N'Kengo/Reuters

A health worker takes off protective clothing after visiting the isolation ward at Bikoro hospital, which received a new suspected Ebola case, in Bikoro, Democratic Republic of Congo.

A health worker sprays a colleague with a disinfectant during a training session for Congolese health workers to deal with Ebola virus in Kinshasa. File picture: Reuters/Media Coulibaly

At present the outbreak did not meet the criteria for declaring a "public health event of international concern", which would trigger the formation of an emergency WHO committee.

