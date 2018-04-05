Luxor - A passenger bus and a truck collided on a road in southern Egypt, killing 20 people, local security sources said on Thursday.

Two others were injured in the crash that took place late Wednesday on a desert road in the southern province of Suhag, they added.

The dead included 19 people from the southern city of Luxor. They were inside the bus heading from Cairo to their home town when the incident occurred, the sources added.

Initial investigations found that the bus driver lost control after a rear tyre burst out, forcing the vehicle to ram into a truck coming from the opposite side of the road.

Fatal road crashes are relatively common in Egypt. They are often blamed on reckless driving and poor road conditions.

More than 14,000 traffic accidents took place in Egypt in 2016, resulting in 5,343 deaths, according to official figures.

The Egyptian government says it is working on a new traffic law with tougher penalties and improvements in the nation's road quality.

