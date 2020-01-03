Rustenburg - Nearly 4000 people were arrested for violating immigration laws in December, state media in Zimbabwe reported on Friday.
According to a report in the Herald, the department of immigration arrested 3967 people for border jumping, failure to get a passport stamped and travelling using stolen documents.
Statistics show that 200 undocumented children were intercepted going into South Africa or Zimbabwe with third parties between December 1 and 31. The smuggling of minors into either country is rampant during the holidays.
A further 10 people were arrested for human smuggling and taken to court where they were fined between $1 000 and $2 000, while 60 others were refused entry into Zimbabwe from South Africa for not having visas or money to sustain their stay in the country.
Having torn passports and lack of valid travel documents also saw travellers being denied entry.