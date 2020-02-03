Nigerian police have arrested in five people in Abuja for causing a scare over the deadly coronavirus. File picture: AP Photo/Arek Rataj

Pretoria - Nigerian police have arrested in five people in Abuja for causing a scare over the deadly coronavirus. A Ghana publication reported on Monday that according to the Wuse Zone 3 Divisional Police PRO, Anjuguri Manzal, one of the suspects said that their action was merely a prank about the Coronavirus and was not intended to cause any sort of chaos.

It was said the suspects claimed to be playing out a script about the virus without the knowledge or authorisation of the relevant authorities of the Federal Capital Territory Administration.

Sahara Reports said the suspects went to the Wuse District Hospital claiming that one of them had been infected with Coronavirus.

The incident led to panic and disruption of normal health service delivery at the hospital.