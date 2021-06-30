6pm curfew imposed following anti-monarchy protests in eSwatini

Johannesburg - The government of eSwatini is working hard to ensure the situation returns to normal, said acting Prime Minister Themba Masuku Tuesday. Masuku made the remarks while addressing the nation following the recent protests by the people.

The protests have been hijacked by criminal elements, and in the last few day, "people have been attacked, property destroyed, businesses looted and public roads blocked," said Masuku, who insisted that the government is addressing the concerns of the people calling for the peaceful resolution of the grievances. "The government would like to assure all emaSwati (Swazi people), residents of eSwatini, the international community and diplomatic partners that we are working around the clock to ensure that the situation is normalized. Government has been following these protests and we want to assure the Nation that these concerns have reached our ears and we are addressing them. We will be working with Parliament and all concerned stakeholders to action them accordingly," said Masuku. ESwatini is a nation that believes in dialogue, said Masuku. He, however, suggested that due to the Covid-19, aggrieved emaSwati should write email to the government to express their grievances.