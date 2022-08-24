Africa CDC wants to continue working closely with PAP

Cape Town - “Africa is the only continent that effected a joint continental strategy for Covid-19 outbreak,” said Dr Lul Riek, regional coordinator for Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The Africa CDC has expressed its keenness to continue working closely with the Pan African Parliament (PAP) to ensure that African Union policies and decisions on health emergencies are formulated, advocated and implemented. Speaking at the ongoing capacitation programme for PAP legislators in Midrand, South Africa, Dr Lul Riek, regional coordinator for Africa CDC, said the synergies for cooperation have come at an opportune time as the African continent is working towards moving into the post-Covid-19 era. “There is no substitution for working in partnerships, coordination and provision of effective leadership. Africa responded well to Covid-19 because it has chosen to work together instead of working against itself. In fact, Africa is the only continent that effected a joint continental strategy for Covid-19 outbreak,” said Dr Riek.

To date, Africa has more than 12 million confirmed Covid-19 cases and around 254 000 deaths. The AU targets to have around 900 million Africans vaccinated. The AU interventions included coming up with a Covid-19 Response Fund and a Consortium for Covid-19 Clinical Vaccine Trials. PAP says that it will provide the necessary support, leadership and advocacy in supporting the efforts of AU member states in the Covid-19 fight and will ensure that no single country is left behind.

The PAP is also committed to creating an enabling environment for championing the full implementation of the New Public Health order towards self-reliance through various platforms, voices, leaderships, legislations, and engagement of national and regional parliaments. The New Public Health order seeks to have a strengthened public health workforce, increased domestic health financing, strengthened public health institutions, and expanded local medicine manufacturing. Africa CDC Saving Lives and Livelihoods initiative

Earlier this month, the Africa CDC, in partnership with the Mastercard Foundation commenced the in-country implementation of the Saving Lives and Livelihoods initiative in the Republic of Rwanda to accelerate Covid-19 vaccination across the country. The vaccination drive is being launched at a time when the government plans to kick start mass vaccination roll out for children between five and 11-years-old and administering of second booster doses to people aged 60 years and above. Africa CDC and the Ministry of Health through the Saving Lives and Livelihoods initiative target to reach more than 700 thousand citizens, while strengthening the county’s cold chain capacity and bolster 21 new Covid-19 vaccination centres in the Northern, Southern and Western parts of the country to ensure Covid-19 vaccine accessibility and equity.

