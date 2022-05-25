Africa Day: Several streets affected in Pretoria as EFF marches, demanding France leaves Africa

Pretoria – As the continent celebrates Africa Day today, the EFF is set to march to the French embassy in Pretoria, demanding that the European nation leaves the African continent. “The EFF will picket at the French Embassy on Africa Day, to demand the withdrawal of France from the continent,” EFF national spokesperson, Sinawo Thambo said in a media advisory.

Africa Day is celebrated annually on May 25, the day the Organisation of African Union (OAU) – now known as the AU, was founded in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia in 1963. Meanwhile, the Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) has urged residents and motorists in Pretoria to be aware of the numerous streets affected by the red berets’ march this morning. “Take note that there will be a march (today) 25 May 2022 by Economic Freedom Fighters. The marchers will gather from 9am at Magnolia Park, corner University Road and Florence Ribeiro Avenue, Muckleneuk, Pretoria,” said TMPD spokesperson Senior Superintendent Isaac Mahamba.

From the Magnolia Park, Mahamba said the marchers will join Florence Ribeiro Avenue, and turn left at Boshoff Street, right to Melk Street and proceed straight until they reach the Embassy of France in Nieuw Muckleneuk, Pretoria. The TMPD said the following intersections will be affected this morning: * Nicolson Street

* Totius Street * Mackie Street * Boshoff Street

* Melk Street The EFF supporters are expected to disperse from Embassy of France at 1pm. “Tshwane Metro Police officers will be deployed to monitor march and all affected streets,” Mahamba said.

Motorists are advised to avoid affected streets and use alternative routes such as: * Justice Mohammed Street * Middel Street