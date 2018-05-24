Part of the Celebrate Africa launch in Durban are from left: Geoffrey Aningu, of Nigeria, Phindile Zulu, Mbali Ngubane, Zanele Lambokazi-Nkambule, Onyeze Onyemente, of Nigeria, and Henry Uluocha. Picture: Bongani Mbatha Africa News Agency (ANA)
Members of Burundian military perform during the Africa Day celebration at the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) Headquarters in Mogadishu, capital of Somalia. Picture: Xinhua/Faisal Isse
Nama women attend the Africa Day celebration in Tses, southern Namibia. Nama is an African ethnic group living in south Namibia. Picture: Xinhua/Nampa
Muslims and Jews light candles during an annual pilgrimage at Ghriba, the oldest Jewish synagogue in Africa, during an annual pilgrimage in Djerba, Tunisia. Picture: Reuters/Ahmed Jadallah
Teenage drummers perform during the African drum festival in Abeokuta, Ogun State in southwest Nigeria. Picture: AFP / Pius Utomi Ekpei
Atilogwu dancers from the southeast walk to the stage at the African drum festival in Abeokuta, southwestern Nigeria. Picture: AFP/ Pius Utomi Ekpei
Ivorian women dance in a parade during the start of MASA (African Performing Arts Market) in Abidjan. Picture: AFP/ Sia Kambou
Tourists gather at the great pyramids on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt. Picture: Mohamed Abd El Ghany/Reuters
A startled antelope jumps over grassland in the Okavango Delta, Botswana. Picture: Mike Hutchings/Reuters
Nigerian national football team German head coach, Gernot Rohr is tossed in the air by players after the FIFA World Cup 2018 qualifying football match between Nigeria and Zambia. Picture: PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP
Cape Town - Today is Africa Day. The day that the 1 billion citizens of the continent unite and celebrate their 'African-ness'.

Africa Day commemorates the day on which the Organisation of African Unity (OAU), the forerunner of the African Union (AU), was formed by 32 independent African countries in Ethiopia’s capital, Addis Ababa, in 1963.

This year also marks 30 years since the end of the Battle of Cuito Cuanavale that took place in Angola. This battle was in quest to end colonialism and apartheid.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa called on unity across the continent and celebrated Africa's innovations.

“The magnificent pyramids of Egypt, the sculptures of the ancient kingdoms of Ghana and Mali and Benin, the temples of Ethiopia, and the rock paintings of the Kgalagadi all speak volumes about Africa’s innovation and contribution to human development," he said at an address at the African Renaissance Conference in Durban.

"Our task is to create the conditions for this new generation to grow and thrive and to build a continent of hope and progress."

UN secretary-general António Guterres also urged the worldwide community to back a peaceful, prosperous Africa. “Africa is increasingly driving its own future. The guiding vision for Africa’s development is the AU’s Agenda 2063."

IOL