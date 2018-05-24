Cape Town - Today is Africa Day. The day that the 1 billion citizens of the continent unite and celebrate their 'African-ness'.

Africa Day commemorates the day on which the Organisation of African Unity (OAU), the forerunner of the African Union (AU), was formed by 32 independent African countries in Ethiopia’s capital, Addis Ababa, in 1963.

This year also marks 30 years since the end of the Battle of Cuito Cuanavale that took place in Angola. This battle was in quest to end colonialism and apartheid.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa called on unity across the continent and celebrated Africa's innovations.

“The magnificent pyramids of Egypt, the sculptures of the ancient kingdoms of Ghana and Mali and Benin, the temples of Ethiopia, and the rock paintings of the Kgalagadi all speak volumes about Africa’s innovation and contribution to human development," he said at an address at the African Renaissance Conference in Durban.

"Our task is to create the conditions for this new generation to grow and thrive and to build a continent of hope and progress."

UN secretary-general António Guterres also urged the worldwide community to back a peaceful, prosperous Africa. “Africa is increasingly driving its own future. The guiding vision for Africa’s development is the AU’s Agenda 2063."

IOL