African leaders pay tribute to the late Queen of England

Cape Town - Heads of state from several African countries have paid their respects to the royal family following the death of England’s Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday. Kenya

Kenyan President-elect William Ruto praised her historic legacy and said Kenyans would miss the cordial ties she enjoyed with the country. Kenya is a former British colony that became independent in 1963. Kenya was where she became Queen. A young princess at the time, then just 25 years old, she was on holiday there when her father, King George VI, died in his sleep in 1952. Gabon

President Ali Bongo Ondimba of Gabon, which is one of the newest nations to join the Commonwealth, said: “The Queen was a great friend of Africa and Africa showed her affection in return.” Ghana And Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo tweeted that his country had fond memories of the two visits the Queen made, remarking on "her friendliness, elegance, style and sheer joy she brought to the performance of her duties."

Her first trip to Ghana, also a former British colony, was controversial and there were concerns for the monarch's safety. Five days earlier, bombs had gone off in the capital, Accra, but the Queen was not deterred, in part because she had already cancelled a previous visit when she became pregnant with Prince Andrew. Zimbabwe Zimbabwean president Emmerson Mnangagwa also conveyed his condolences to the royal family.

"My deepest condolences to the @RoyalFamily, the people of the United Kingdom, and the Commonwealth as they mourn the death of HM Queen Elizabeth II. May she rest in peace."



May she rest in peace. — President of Zimbabwe (@edmnangagwa) September 8, 2022 South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa issued a statement saying: “On behalf of the Government and people of South Africa, I wish to express my profound and sincere condolences to His Majesty, King Charles III on the passing of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.”

