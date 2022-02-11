African Union adopts Swahili as official working language

The approval comes following a request by Tanzanian Vice President Philip Mpango, who argued that over 100 million people in Africa speak Swahili, thus becoming one of the most widely spoken languages in the African continent, the continental union consisting of 55 member states heard.

CAPE TOWN - The African Union has officially adopted Swahili as an official working language.

"Kiswahili is already in use in various communities, including the East African Community (EAC), the Southern African Development Community (SADC) as well as a teaching language in many African countries," he said.

Also, he said the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco) declared July 7 as the World Kiswahili Language Day.

According to an online news website, Anadolu Agency, for a long time, African leaders have tried to push for the AU to adopt Swahili as the Pan African language.