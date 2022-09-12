Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Monday, September 12, 2022

African Union chief welcomes call by Tigray government for peaceful resolution of the Ethiopian conflict

An Ethiopian woman and her children who fled war in Tigray region, carry their belongings as they arrive at the Um-Rakoba camp, on the Sudan-Ethiopia border in Al-Qadarif state. Picture: REUTERS Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Published 15m ago

The Chairperson of the African Union (AU) Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, has welcomed the announcement by the Regional Government of Tigray of its commitment to a peaceful resolution of the conflict as well as its willingness to participate in an African Union-led peace process.

Faki Mahamat has underscored this positive development as a unique opportunity toward the restoration of peace in the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia. In this regard, the Chairperson particularly commends the regional government of Tigray for its readiness to engage in negotiations, in line with a similar call made by the Federal Government of Ethiopia.

The Chairperson further urges both parties to urgently work towards an immediate ceasefire, and engage in direct talks, in an AU-led process that is inclusive of mutually agreed international partners.

The Chairperson reiterates the AU’s avowed long-standing and continued commitment towards a robust and credible peace process, founded on the commendable political courage displayed by both parties, which without delay, should help in delivering on the legitimate aspirations and supreme interests of all Ethiopians for peace, stability and sustainable development.

At this critical juncture, the Chairperson calls on the international community to strengthen support for the ongoing AU-led peace process.

IOL

