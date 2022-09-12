African Union chief welcomes call by Tigray government for peaceful resolution of the Ethiopian conflict

The Chairperson of the African Union (AU) Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, has welcomed the announcement by the Regional Government of Tigray of its commitment to a peaceful resolution of the conflict as well as its willingness to participate in an African Union-led peace process.

Faki Mahamat has underscored this positive development as a unique opportunity toward the restoration of peace in the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia. In this regard, the Chairperson particularly commends the regional government of Tigray for its readiness to engage in negotiations, in line with a similar call made by the Federal Government of Ethiopia.