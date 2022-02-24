Africa's Covid-19 cases reaches the 11.14 million mark

ADDIS ABABA - The number of Covid-19 cases in Africa reached 11 146 001 on Wednesday evening, according to the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC). The Africa CDC, the specialised healthcare agency of the African Union, said the overall death toll of the continent stands at 247 783. A total of 10 311 143 patients across the continent have recovered from the disease so far.

South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia and Ethiopia are among the countries with the most cases on the continent, according to the agency. South Africa has recorded the most Covid-19 cases in Africa with 3 662 032 cases, while the northern African country Morocco reported 1 159 584 as of Wednesday evening. In terms of the case load, southern Africa is the most affected region, followed by the northern and eastern parts of the continent, while central Africa is the least affected in the continent, according to the CDC.

The World Health Organization (WHO)'s approval to grant six African countries the technology to manufacture mRNA (messenger ribonucleic acid) vaccines would boost international efforts to confront the Covid-19 pandemic, Egyptian experts and officials said. On Friday, the WHO announced that Egypt, Kenya, Nigeria, Senegal, South Africa and Tunisia would be part of a project that aims to enable low-and middle-income countries to manufacture mRNA vaccines in line with international standards. The project also intends to reduce Africa's reliance on vaccine manufacturers outside the continent. Dr Naeema Al Gasseer, the WHO's representative in Egypt, stressed the significance of the decision, saying that the transfer of vaccine manufacturing technology would boost international efforts to confront the pandemic.