File picture: Mujahid Safodien/AP

Pretoria - Zimbabwe's national airline, Air Zimbabwe, says its engineers are investigating the incident in which its Boeing 767-200ER aircraft servicing flight UM462 experienced a malfunction in one of its engines, "resulting in a brief tailpipe fire". Air Zimbabwe, based at the R.G Mugabe International Airport in Harare, issued a brief statement relating to the Sunday evening incident which had left social media abuzz, particularly residents of Gauteng's Kempton Park which houses the busy OR Tambo International Airport.

"The malfunction did not threaten the continuation of the flight and the safety of crew and passengers on board and it landed safely in Harare at 2035 hours. Our engineers have commenced the requisite investigations and a report will be issued in due course," Air Zimbabwe said in a statement attributed to "management".

"We regret to inform our valued passengers that this incident may result in a disruption of our normal schedule. Schedule updates will be published on our website ..."

South Africa's Civil Aviation Authority was yet to comment on the incident.

African News Agency (ANA)