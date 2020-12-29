Algerian president remains on Covid-19 treatment in Germany
JOHANNESBURG - Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, continues to be hospitalised in Germany with Covid-19, according to reports by the Asharq Al-Awsat.
Early this month, The Africa Report magazine reported that Algerians questioned if Tebboune was fit to resume duty after rumours of his deteriorating health surfaced.
According to the magazine, the president was hospitalised in Germany on October 28 and was pushing forward with the remainder of his recovery process after being discharged from University Hospital Cologne, where he was being treated for the novel coronavirus.
One of Tebboune’s sons has been by his side ever since he was airlifted to this highly regarded hospital in the Rhineland, according to reports.
The Middle East Monitor reported that there are many stories making the rounds, pertaining to his health. Some said he endured multiple surgical procedures, which could explain why he is spending longer time recovering.
On Saturday, Tebboune received a phone call from his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, Asharq Al-Awsat reported.
This is said to be the first telephone conversation between the two heads of state since Tebboune was admitted to hospital.
They both inquired about each other’s health and wished each other a speedy recovery. The two presidents also touched on bilateral ties in addition to regional matters.
Macron is suffering a fever, cough, and fatigue as he self-isolates in Versailles.
In its last update, Algeria has reported 98,249 coronavirus cases. The North African country also recorded 2,728 deaths and 65,862 recoveries.
