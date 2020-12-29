Algerian president remains on Covid-19 treatment in Germany

JOHANNESBURG - Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, continues to be hospitalised in Germany with Covid-19, according to reports by the Asharq Al-Awsat.

Early this month, The Africa Report magazine reported that Algerians questioned if Tebboune was fit to resume duty after rumours of his deteriorating health surfaced.

According to the magazine, the president was hospitalised in Germany on October 28 and was pushing forward with the remainder of his recovery process after being discharged from University Hospital Cologne, where he was being treated for the novel coronavirus.

One of Tebboune’s sons has been by his side ever since he was airlifted to this highly regarded hospital in the Rhineland, according to reports.

The Middle East Monitor reported that there are many stories making the rounds, pertaining to his health. Some said he endured multiple surgical procedures, which could explain why he is spending longer time recovering.