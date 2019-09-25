The poster that was put on social media after the weekend 'kidnap'

JOHANNESBURG - Zimbabwe authorities have denied travel the to doctor, who was "abducted" by unknown men and released days later. In response to the authorities’ failure to allow Dr. Peter Magombeyi to travel to South Africa to seek medical attention following his abduction and the deterioration of his health, Muleya Mwananyanda, Amnesty International’s Deputy Regional Director for Southern Africa said: “Not allowing Dr. Magombeyi to travel to seek medical treatment outside Zimbabwe is a cruel denial that puts his health at risk.

“That anyone can be treated this way by the state is unbelievable – and is made worse by the fact that he’s already faced a terrible ordeal and abduction. This ill-treatment at the hands of the authorities is now endangering his health.

“Dr. Magombeyi needs urgent medical treatment. The longer he stays in Zimbabwe, the more his health deteriorates. Zimbabwean authorities must immediately allow him to travel wherever he wants to seek medical treatment.”

Dr. Magombeyi is the acting president of the Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors Association (ZHDA).