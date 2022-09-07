Angolan court rejects opposition claim to annul election result

The National Union for the Total Independence of Angola (Unita) filed the complaint after the country's electoral commission last week declared the People's Movement for the Liberation of Angola (MPLA) the winner of the national election. The court ruled that Unita’s complaint did not meet the requirements to allow the legal body to annul the results.

Unita used a procedure reserved for situations in which "there are no other means intended to safeguard the useful effect of the alleged rights“, and therefore the claim was dismissed, the judges said. The electoral commission's results last week gave the MPLA 51.17% of the votes and Unita 43.95%. According to Unita’s parallel count, it got 49.5% of the vote and the MPLA 48.2%, Unita president Adalberto Costa jr said at a press conference on Monday.

“The data collected by the Unita (parallel) counting ... reveal huge and unacceptable differences from those published by the CNE (electoral commission),” Costa jr said. The discrepancies indicated wilful manipulation of the results, he added. Costa jr also said 347 436 votes were “subtracted” from Unita in 15 provincial constituencies, while 185 825 votes were “added” to the MPLA in 16 provincial constituencies. Angolan President João Lourenço, who has been returned to power with a greatly reduced majority, faces the challenging task of turning around the economy and improving the living conditions of the majority, particularly young people.

